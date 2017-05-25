Hagworthingham garden opens as part of 90th celebration

This weekend sees the National Garden Scheme (NGS) celebrate its 90th anniversary and, of course, gardens are opening to mark the occasion.

One of those is Manor House at Hagworthingham, which will be open this Sunday, May 28,in aid of national nursing, gardening and other charitable causes.

The two-acre garden is on a south facing slope, partly terraced and well protected by established trees and shrubs.

It has been redeveloped over 11 years, with natural and formal ponds, shrub roses, a laburnum walk, a hosta border, gravel bed and other areas mainly planted with hardy perennials, trees and shrubs.

The garden will be open from 2pm to 5pm, with admission £3.50, children free.

There will also be home-made teas and plants on sale.

For more information call 01507 588530 or visit the NGS website at www.ngs.org.uk