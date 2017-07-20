Gardens open for charity scheme

Have your say

Take a peek behind two garden gates this weekend as part of the National Garden Scheme.

The garden at The Stables in Ranby will be open this Sunday, July 23, from 12.30pm to 4.30pm.

Tea, coffee and cakes will be on sale, as well as cards.

Admission is £3.50 (children free) and the owners’ two Leonbergers, . Bruno and Holly, will be happy to share the garden with other well-behaved dogs.

Also opening this weekend - on both Saturday and Sunday - is the Sutton on Sea garden of Marigold Cottage.

This is a great plantswoman’s magical seaside garden, with features including a Japanese bed.

Owner Stephanie Lee is great fun to talk to and a knowledgeable gardener.

The garden is open from 2pm to 5pm on both days.

Admission is £3 (children free), with teas and plants on sale too.