Eggs galore at Woodhall Lions events

Woodhall Spa Lions had an egg-straordinary time visiting local businesses to make the draw for their Easter Egg board competition, which raised £227 for charity.

A huge thank you goes to everyone who bought squares and to the Abbey Lodge, Janet’s tearooms, Opticks Opticians, Smarties Bar, Hair by Kate, Tea house in the Woods and Just Desserts for supporting the Lions with this fundraising event.

Easter draw at the Tea House in the Woods EMN-170420-093113001

Then on Easter Saturday, a sunny afternoon brought treasure hunters out in large numbers for Woodhall Spa Lions Club Easter Egg Treasure hunt.

The Lions were eggstatic that this fun fundraising activity was a roaring success.

Many children took part in the fun, which, along with some donations, raised a further £199 for charity.

Thanks go to all who supported the events.

Woodhall Spa Lions treasure hunt starting point, with Lions Jo and Kate EMN-170420-093148001

Abbey Lodge draw EMN-170420-093127001