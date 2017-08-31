East Barkwith summer show

Schedules for the Barkwith and District Gardeners Association late Summer Show are now available from David and Sally Ward at the village Post Office or from committee members.

The show will be held on Friday,September 1 in the village hall and is open to members of the Association and residents of East Barkwith, together with anyone who lives within a seven-mile radius of the village.

The 11 fruit and vegetables classes include the heaviest marrow and the longest runner bean, while floral art enthusiasts are invited to interpret the Arrival of Autumn, amongst their classes.

There are also a number of flower classes.

Entries will be accepted on the day from 5pm to 6pm, with judging starting prompt at 6.15pm.

The hall will be open for viewing at 7.15pm, when refreshments will be available and the prizes presented.