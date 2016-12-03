Donington Rovers edge seven-goal final

Donington on Bain’s football team brought home the silverware in 1959.

The Rovers beat Stickford in the final of the Wheeler Cup in a closely fought match.

With the score at 3-3, Derek Crawford grabbed the deciding goal for the home side in the 85th minute.

The winning Rovers team was J Grantham, J M Crowley, T Lee, M Crawford, Wilf Wallis (captain), C Whitwell, E Wylie, R Frost and J Wallis, D Crawford, K Lee, F Wallis, W Wallis and T Smithson.