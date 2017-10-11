Dog show success helps Woodhall Spa sensory project

While events for next season at Woodhall Spa’s Jubilee Park are being planned, a likely addition will be another fun dog show.

The first one was held at the beginning of September and raised almost £1,000 for the sensory garden project.

Dogs and their owners from a wide area enjoyed an afternoon of fun classes, doggy games and events.

“A huge thank you to the volunteers who made the event possible and the dog owners who brought their pets,” said trustee Julie Pole added. “Their enthusiasm made the day such a success.”