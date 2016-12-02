Digging in for Horncastle Town Council award

Horncastle Town Council has once again recognised those people who work hard on the town’s allotments.

The winner of this year’s best kept allotment competition was Mr Portas, with the runner-up spot going to Mr and Mrs Sizer, and the third prize to Mr and Mrs Disney.

Town mayor Bill Aron presented the winners with gift vouchers – donated by Wyevale Garden Centre – at a recent council meeting, when thanks were given to Maurice Dunk, who volunteers each year to do the judging.

The allotments are situated behind Churchill Avenue, off Boston Road.

There are 61 plots of varying sizes. As plots become vacant, they are being split in half to enable more people to have an allotment.