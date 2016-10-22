Console Corner: Read Dead still very much alive

It’s official, six years after the release of the critically acclaimed Red Dead Redemption Rockstar have confirmed a sequel is on the way.

Out next autumn, Red Dead Redemption 2 will be released on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One systems.

From the creators of Grand Theft Auto, RDR2 is billed as an epic tale of life in America’s unforgiving heartland.

Rockstar promises a ‘vast and atmospheric world’ which will provide the foundation for a brand new online multiplayer experience.

The official trailer - which can be viewed on rockstar’s official website - was released to much fanfare on Thursday and excitement is already building.

RDR2 already looks like being one of the games of 2017 given Rockstar’s first class reputation and proven track record of improving titles with each new release.

At the time of writing we don’t know a great deal else about the game as the developer provided scant few details on its official site when confirming the news. Damien Lucas, gaming columnist

A sequel to the worldwide hit has been craved and rumoured for a long time, the original having boasted that winning gameplay system which has made GTA the best computer game franchise in history.

But there was always something more enduring and engrossing about Red or Dead, certainly for me and lots of other gamers anyway. Who can forget the superb soundtrack especially during that now infamous entrance to Mexico, even now it makes the hairs on the back of my neck stand up.

“With Red Dead Redemption 2, the team is working hard to push forward our vision for interactive entertainment in a truly living world,” said Sam Houser, founder of Rockstar Games.

“We hope to deliver players an epic experience that builds upon everything we’ve learned making games.

“YEEHAW,” Xbox UK replied to Rockstar on Twitter.

Yeehaw indeed.

Let’s hope the next year goes quickly!