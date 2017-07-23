Console Corner: Lull filled with exciting news

As we head into a bit of a video game lull until things start to heat up in September let’s take a look at some interesting bits of gaming news doing the rounds at the moment.

From a new character for Street Fighter V gamers to a PlayStation 5 announcement and a look ahead to what is shaping up to be one of the most interesting games of the decade Days Gone.

Street Fighter V gets all new character

Abigail, the biggest lad in all of Metro City, is the next character to join Street Fighter V as part of the Season 2 Character Pass.

Previously appearing in the classic Capcom beat ‘em up series Final Fight, Abigail joins the Street Fighter gang on the July 25, and brings with him a fearsome set of bulked biceps and a passion for cars.

His skill set is said to utilise his considerable belly with the ‘Hungabee’ V-Skill, charge up your heavy punch through the ‘Max Power’ V-Trigger, or drive your opponent over the finish line with Abigail’s Critical Art.

Gamers will also get his Metro Bay Area stage as well as his Story and Premium Battle costumes.

PS5 is confirmed but no date set... yet

There was good news and bad news for PlayStation fans recently.

Rumours began circulating that the PS5 would be released in 2018 to compete with the Xbox X - which is due out in November.

And while there was confirmation a PS5 is in the pipeline, Sony’s Shawn Layden suggested the wait could be much longer.

Layden said that it would “probably be some time” before the PS5 is released, which suggests that talk of a 2018 launch is premature.

Days Gone alternate trailer

At this year’s E3 Sony showed off a gameplay demo of its action-adventure survival horror, Days Gone.

There was another version of this demo shown behind closed-doors, showing off the game’s dynamic events, and Sony has now released this version for all and sundry to see for themselves.

And I recommend checking it out on YouTube because Days Gone - due out early 2018 - looks like a video game landscape changer.