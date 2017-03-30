Coningsby & Tattershall Lions play their cards right

Coningsby & Tattershall Lions held their Charity Bridge Day and came up trumps, raising £547 for local worthy causes.

Coffee was served ahead of the morning session, which was rounded off with a roast beef lunch, while afternoon tea was served while the scores were calculated at the end.

Winners were Roy Hughes and Andy Milner, with Cathy and John Platt taking the runner-up spot and the wooden spoon - or coveted cuddly Lion Rachel Pope and Terry Gregory. The Lions were also delighted that, in their Centennial year, one of the card players was a 102-year-old lady.