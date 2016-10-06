Coningsby & Tattershall Lions come up trumps

Members of Coningsby and Tattershall Lions played their cards right and came up trumps at a recent fundraising event.

They organised a very successful bridge day, which raised £400 for their charity fund.

Players arrived at 10am for morning coffee and then enjoyed a session of cards.

There was a break for a roast lunch, prepared by the Lions, before the afternoon session got under way.

While the scores were being counted, the players received a further treat of afternoon tea. The winners of the bridge day were K Christie and M Swift.

The runners up spot went to D Rowland and A Rowland, while W Marriott and D French picked up the consolation prize.