Benchmark moment for Woodhall Spa WI

Woodhall Spa WI presented £260 to LIVES as a result of the recent village quiz and discussed the resolutions going forward to the national AGM at their recent meeting.

Members Penny Stones and Kath Holland gave short talks on the courses they have recently attended at Denman College and fellow member Bennie Membrey gave an interesting talk on her life in Iran.

Since the meeting, a group of members has visited Jubilee Park to see the bench they donated, which was followed by a very enjoyable cream tea at the Teahouse in the Woods.