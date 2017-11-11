Barkwith gardeners group

Les Robinson has gained a reputation for organising wonderful coach trips since he was appointed by Barkwith and District Gardeners Association.

He has arranged a varied programme of visits each year, increasing the number and getting increasingly ambitious with extended trips.

This year, Les ventured out on the longest stay yet, with an eight-day visit to the Isle of Wight.

Following a 6.30am start for the 47 passengers, the ever-popular breakfast stop was made at Roxton Garden Centre, before heading on to Southampton for the ferry.

During their time on the island, there were organised visits to Osborne House, Nunwell House, Waltzing Waters, Appauldurcombe House, the falconry centre and Godshill Model Village.

There was also a tour of the island, including a visit to the Needles, and a leisurely morning in Newport.

The journey home included a stop at Oxford Garden Centre for refreshment, before arriving back in Lincolnshire for a fish and chip meal.